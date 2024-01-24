Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $344.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.