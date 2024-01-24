Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

