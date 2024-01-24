244 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

BKNG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,492.87. 67,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,289.69 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,369.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3,139.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

