Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,753. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.