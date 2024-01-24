Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,699 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AON traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.89. 229,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.