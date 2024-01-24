31,012 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,781,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,623,584. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

