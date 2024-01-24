Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 85,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

