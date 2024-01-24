Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.17 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $484.82 million and $7.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,328,424,687 coins and its circulating supply is 11,733,782,283 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,327,196,187 with 11,732,613,038 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04127772 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $7,270,570.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

