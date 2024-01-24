Contrasting Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Verizon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $488.84 million 0.45 $27.10 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $136.84 billion 1.29 $21.26 billion $4.96 8.46

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Technology Venture and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 15.58% 21.26% 5.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture



Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

