Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.07.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,861. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

