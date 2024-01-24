18,935 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359,061. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

