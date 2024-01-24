DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

DD opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 65,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

