Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 439493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $10,241,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.