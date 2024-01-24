Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

