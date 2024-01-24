Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $64.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 422,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,040. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

