Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

American Express Dividend Announcement

NYSE AXP traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.11. The stock had a trading volume of 359,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

