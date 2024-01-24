Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 312,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

