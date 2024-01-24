Wells Fargo & Company Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,578. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

