Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $285.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.59.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 409,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,718,707.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,618,055.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,000,892. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

