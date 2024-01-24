GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 37,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

