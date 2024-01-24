CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 206,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $357,102. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

