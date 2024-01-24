Piper Sandler Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

MUR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 709,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

