Piper Sandler Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $336.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

