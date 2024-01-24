Signaturefd LLC Sells 102 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $435.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,832. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

