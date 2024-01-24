AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T Dividend Announcement

NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

