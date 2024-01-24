D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

