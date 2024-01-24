Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.