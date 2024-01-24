D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $192.00. The company traded as high as $156.78 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 241494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.