EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,035. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

