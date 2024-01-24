United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $100,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

