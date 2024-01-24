Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.45. 137,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,730. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $644.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

