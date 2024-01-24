Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

