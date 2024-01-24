Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $96,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

