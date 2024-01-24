EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD remained flat at $46.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,389. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

