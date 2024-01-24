EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,250. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

