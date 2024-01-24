EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. 2,641,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

