United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.82% of United Therapeutics worth $86,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

