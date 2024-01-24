The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,946 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $94,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 418,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,903. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Read Our Latest Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.