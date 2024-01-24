Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,011 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,583 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. 1,429,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.