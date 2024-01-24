LSV Asset Management Has $92.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.97% of Kohl’s worth $92,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 2,393,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

