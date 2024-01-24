LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $88,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STF Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 17.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.64. The stock had a trading volume of 245,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.33. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

