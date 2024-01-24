LSV Asset Management Sells 261,800 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,856,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $97,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 622,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,027. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

