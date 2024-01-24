LSV Asset Management Has $100.82 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.98% of Navient worth $100,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,131. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

