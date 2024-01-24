LSV Asset Management Sells 124,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $114,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

