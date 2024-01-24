LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,554 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $107,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 307,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,022. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

