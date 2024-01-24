LSV Asset Management Purchases 88,476 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.39% of NewMarket worth $104,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NewMarket by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $587.55. 19,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,501. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $599.61.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

