LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $120,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,896. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

