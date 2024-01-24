Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.42% of Harley-Davidson worth $160,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. 139,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,159. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

