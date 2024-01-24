LSV Asset Management Has $142.34 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of WestRock worth $142,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 644,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

