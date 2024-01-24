Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Marathon Oil worth $125,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 1,824,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

